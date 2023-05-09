Madison
Digital Producer
BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- A 16-year-old girl has been returned home safely after being reported missing.
In a Facebook post, the Beaver Dam Police Department said Kristen Robledo was last seen in the 200 block of Henry Street wearing a black hoodie, Spongebob boxer shorts and socks.
As of late Tuesday night, she had been found.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
