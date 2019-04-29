LIVE NOW

Miranda Lambert to perform at Fiserv Forum this fall

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 10:34 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 10:37 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Country music star Miranda Lambert, is coming to Milwaukee this fall.

Lambert is a two-time Grammy winner and the reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the  Year.

She’ll perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 18 as part of her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

Lambert’s stop in Milwaukee features Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde, according to a release issued by Fiserv Forum.

 

 

Fans attending the show are encouraged to participate in the Fill the Little Red Wagon donation drive. Those who bring a pet supply donation to any of the Wisconsin Humane Society’s five shelters by Oct. 4 will be entered to win two tickets to the concern. The shelters are located in Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee, Green Bay and Door County.

Ticket holders can also bring a pet supply donation with them to the concert to be entered to win two meet and greet passes. 
 

