Miracle Ear gives woman gift of sound



Posted: Sep 21, 2019 05:51 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:06 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - After a lifetime of hearing loss, Jayne Benne received a free pair of hearing aids through the Miracle Ear Foundation on Saturday.

Hearing loss began when Benne was 5 years old after a case of scarlet fever. However, Benne was in her 30s before she got her first pair of hearing aids.

"People would just make jokes, 'Oh she has got selective hearing,' and I started misunderstanding people and not doing things correctly like I was told, and so it became a real problem," Benne said. 

Hearing aids are very costly, ranging between about $1,000 and $8,000. Benne applied with the Miracle Ear Foundation to receive them for free.

With this new set of hearing aids, everything changes for the better.

"I didn't know what I was missing. You don't know until you have your eyes opened or your ears opened," Benne said.

Bryan Grewer, a hearing instrument specialist at Miracle Ear, said the best part is seeing the change in his patients.

"It's a lack of stimulation. So when we put the hearing aids in our patients' ears, all of a sudden, their face lights up. It completely changes their life," Grewer said.

Benne said it's the everyday tasks, including having a conversation and watching TV that she is looking forward to most.

"Hearing is such a part of everyday life. We take advantage of it. And I won't even know what I am missing until I am in the moment," Benne said.

