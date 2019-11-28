Minor injury reported after rollover crash in Green County

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. - One person was injured during a rollover crash Wednesday in Green County.

Deputies were called to the W9000 block of County Road C in the town of Adams, according to a release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation indicated Shawn M. Martinson, 23, of Belleville, was headed east when he swerved to miss a deer in the road.

His vehicle entered a ditch, hit an embankment, overturned and came to rest on its roof, the release said.

Martinson told deputies he was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt. According to the release, an adult passenger in the vehicle reported they were wearing their seat belt and suffered from minor injuries.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

