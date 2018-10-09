Minor fuel spill after car drives off with gas pump on East Washington Avenue

A driver drove away from a Mobil gas station on East Washington without taking out the nozzle, leading to a small spill Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the spill with absorbent powder known as oil dry and blocked the area off from further traffic.

Gas pumps have fuel spill prevention systems that prevent major spills from occurring when drivers inadvertently sever the nozzle from the pump. The system worked in this instance, but still leaked because the fuel line came to rest at an odd angle.