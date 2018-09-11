Minnesota regulators postpone Line 3 meeting after protests

File photo

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota regulators have postponed a meeting on Enbridge Energy's planned Line 3 replacement after protesters disrupted the meeting.

Protests erupted Tuesday as the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission met to discuss whether Enbridge met conditions earlier imposed by the panel.

The PUC approved the project in June, giving Enbridge a green light to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports the protests prompted PUC Chairwoman Nancy Lange to recess the meeting and eventually cancel it.

Enbridge says the conditions are intended to protect Minnesotans and that the protests "crossed the line."

Line 3 runs from Alberta, Canada, across North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Native American and environmental activists contend the new line risks spills in fragile areas.

