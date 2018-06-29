Minnesota approves Enbridge route for new Line 3 to carry crude oil across state

Photo from past protests against the Enbridge pipeline

ST PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota regulators have approved Enbridge Energy's preferred route to upgrade its deteriorating Line 3 pipeline that carries crude oil across the state.

The vote Thursday followed approval earlier in the day of a certificate of need for the project.

American Indian activists and climate change activists oppose the project, saying it's unnecessary and would risk spills in pristine areas of the state.

The approved route would mostly avoid two American Indian reservations whose tribes strongly oppose the project, with a short crossing at one stretch of the Fond du Lac Band of Chippewa's land to connect to existing pipeline.

Commissioners said if the Fond du Lac don't agree, they'll shift the route.

The commission vote was just 3-2, compared to a unanimous vote to approve the certificate of need.

