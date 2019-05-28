Minivan drives into pole, leaves house without power

File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A minivan took out three power poles and led to a family vacating its house on Memorial Day.

The Madison Fire Department and Madison police said the driver initially drove into a single power pole on the 300 block of Meadowlark Drive. The collision resulted in a chain reaction that affected a total of three power poles, with two of them snapping in half.

The two occupants of the minivan did not suffer any injuries. Reports said the van was going south on Meadowlark and hit the guide wire to one of the poles. The van was still running when it was found and remained resting against the pole.

Madison Gas and Electric was dispatched to look at the severed wires that lined the street. MGE also cut power to the poles because of hazardous road conditions.

When firefighters got into the van to park it, a neighbor came up to them and said multiple light bulbs had exploded inside of their home. Black soot also surrounded a number of wall outlets.

Firefighters examined the house using a thermal imaging camera, which was used to check for any hidden fire that burned inside the walls. No fire was found, but the firefighters saw many burned holes throughout the house's exterior.

The home's electricity has since been turned off, and an electrician is expected to run an inspection to make sure no other dangers remain. The family chose to rent a hotel room for the night.

