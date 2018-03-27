Milwaukee woman killed by at least 1 of her 3 dogs
MILWAUKEE - Authorities say a Milwaukee woman was mauled to death by at least one of her three dogs.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the body of 49-year-old Hong Saengsamly was found by her son on Saturday at her west side home.
The medical examiner said in a report released Monday that the son fatally shot one of the dogs, possibly a pit bull, that appeared to be guarding his mother's body and became hostile when he approached. Two other dogs, likely another pit bull and a Chihuahua, have been handed over to animal control officials.
The reports says Saengsamly suffered multiple puncture and blunt force injuries on her arms and shoulders.
