Milwaukee Tool to invest millions in Sun Prairie, Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool, alongside Gov. Tony Evers and other officials, announced Tuesday that the company is expanding its reach in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to a news release, the company plans to open a new campus in Menomonee Falls and expand its operation in Sun Prairie. The release said the new investment will create 870 new jobs by 2025. According to the release, Milwaukee Tool expects to invest more than $100 million in the new Menomonee Falls campus and an additional $7.5 million to expand its Imperial Blades manufacturing operation in Sun Prairie.

"Our state is extremely grateful that Milwaukee Tool continues to expand and invest in Wisconsin," said Evers. "From the company's name to the quality of its tools, Milwaukee Tool demonstrates that

Wisconsin products – and Wisconsin workers – are the best not only in the nation but in the world."

The release said the new Menomonee Falls campus will help the company with expansion and growth as it looks to consolidate operations in the area. The new campus will sit on 65 acres of land and could host a multipurpose facility up to 2.5 million square feet.

"The people of Milwaukee Tool are our most valued resource. It is their passion for our brand and their

obsession with our users that continues to drive a culture of success," said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President. "These expansions are necessary for Milwaukee Tool to sustain our growth by delivering disruptive innovation to users on job sites around the world."

Since 2016, Milwaukee Tool has pledged to create up to 1,812 new jobs and invest $174.5 million in Wisconsin over a five-year period. Recent contracts with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation have granted millions of dollars in tax credits if Milwaukee Tool successfully reaches the number of new jobs they have pledged to create over the years.

