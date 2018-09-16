Milwaukee to open new business center

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee leaders hope economic development will be spurred by a new commercial center built at the location of a bank that was burned down two years ago during unrest over the fatal police shooting of a black man.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the $4 million Sherman Phoenix is scheduled to open in November. More than 20 business owners will go into the space. The center will offer the small business owners resources and a support system.

Sherman Phoenix stands at the location of a former BMO Harris bank, which burned down amid protests against the shooting death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith.

Officials say the development symbolizes rising from the ashes and rebirth. It received $250,000 in state grants and $215,000 in city funding, as well as philanthropic donations, angel investors and local investors.

