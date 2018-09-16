News

Milwaukee to open new business center

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 10:36 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 10:36 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee leaders hope economic development will be spurred by a new commercial center built at the location of a bank that was burned down two years ago during unrest over the fatal police shooting of a black man.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the $4 million Sherman Phoenix is scheduled to open in November. More than 20 business owners will go into the space. The center will offer the small business owners resources and a support system.

Sherman Phoenix stands at the location of a former BMO Harris bank, which burned down amid protests against the shooting death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith.

Officials say the development symbolizes rising from the ashes and rebirth. It received $250,000 in state grants and $215,000 in city funding, as well as philanthropic donations, angel investors and local investors.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration