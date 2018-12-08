Milwaukee task forces release drug overdose recommendations

John Moore/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE - City and county officials in Milwaukee have released a list of recommendations to fight overdose deaths caused by drugs, which include increasing access to resources and education efforts.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the City-County Heroin, Opioid, and Cocaine Task Force's recommendations include developing safe needle exchange programs, offering rapid drug testing kits and creating incentives to encourage property owners to rent to recovering patients.

The recommendations also call for a public health education campaign to emphasize the risks of cocaine and fentanyl. The education campaign would also focus on prevention efforts for grades six through 12.

Officials say some of the recommendations could get funding from federal grants or the private sector.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the county has seen overdose deaths rise since 2013.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.