Jalyssa Ferguson, 8, holds a wheelbarrow for Janiah Torres, 10, who fills it with mulch as residents of Milwaukee’s Valley Park neighborhood participate in a park cleanup on July 13, 2023. Residents worry that a $1.2 billion plan to widen the Interstate 94 East-West Freeway corridor will lead to more flooding in the area, undoing their work on the park. (Pat A. Robinson for Wisconsin Watch)

Janet Haas two decades ago saw potential in a field of thistle, grass and bushes that Milwaukee County had neglected: Valley Park, nestled between the Menomonee River to the west and homes in one of Milwaukee’s most racially diverse neighborhoods to the east.  

“The county doesn’t have any money, and they haven’t had any money for years,” said Haas, 65, who has lived most of her life in the Near West Side neighborhood, called The Valley or Piggsville. “One day I just decided that the thistles were as tall as I was, and I wasn’t going to take it anymore.” 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to expand a 3.5-mile segment of the Interstate 94 East-West Freeway corridor in Milwaukee. Many residents have pushed back, arguing it would benefit suburban commuters at the expense of Milwaukee residents. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)
A sign marks the boundary of the Valley Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The neighborhood sits in the middle of Wisconsin’s planned $1.2 billion widening of a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94. Residents worry the addition of about 29 acres of asphalt will increase flows of stormwater into the neighborhood and surrounding flood-vulnerable communities. (Pat A. Robinson for Wisconsin Watch)
A view of Milwaukee’s Valley Park looking southwest towards American Family Field. Local residents worry that a $1.2 billion plan to widen the Interstate 94 East-West Freeway corridor will undo progress in beautifying the park. (Pat A. Robinson for Wisconsin Watch)
Ann Bowe, center, speaks with young volunteers about upcoming plans for cleaning up Valley Park in Milwaukee’s Near West Side. Bowe, the park’s volunteer master naturalist, worries about how the planned $1.2 billion widening of a stretch of Interstate 94 will affect neighborhood children. (Pat A. Robinson for Wisconsin Watch)
Flood-exposure-and-vulberability.jpg

On the right is a map showing census tracts in the city of Milwaukee considered most exposed to flooding, based upon the portion of road area and number of residential units impacted by flooding. The map on the left shows overall vulnerability to flooding across the city of Milwaukee, factoring in demographic risks related to housing, socioeconomic status and public health. (Courtesy of Milwaukee Flood and Health Vulnerability Assessment)