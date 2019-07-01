Milwaukee police: Woman's son intervenes in fight, kills man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting they say happened after a woman's son intervened in a domestic violence incident.
The minor son shot a 45-year-old man involved in a dispute with his mother on Sunday. The man died of his injuries.
