Milwaukee police: Woman's son intervenes in fight, kills man

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting they say happened after a woman's son intervened in a domestic violence incident.

The minor son shot a 45-year-old man involved in a dispute with his mother on Sunday. The man died of his injuries.

