Madison
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a vehicle that they said was involved in a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night.
Police said the silver Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved in a fatal crash at the intersection of 23rd and Greenfield Ave. at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
The Jeep may have damage on the passenger side headlamp area and hood. The vehicle's driver's side headlamp was not working prior to the crash.
Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling east on W. Greenfield Ave. then south on S. 22nd Street. Anyone with information on the vehicle is urged to contact police at 414-935-7360.
