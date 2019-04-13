Milwaukee police say 4 people shot in 10 hours; 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say four people were shot in a span of 10 hours overnight, including one who died after being hit by gunfire while driving on the city's north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports that a 35-year-old man was fatally shot around 2:45 a.m. Saturday while driving in the 3400 block of North Phillips Avenue. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The other shootings happened Friday. Police arrested a 27-year-old man who they say shot himself and another person when a gun he was handling accidentally discharged Friday afternoon. The man and a 58-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old man told police he was shot while driving in the around 7:30 p.m. Friday. He was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

