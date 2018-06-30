Milwaukee police investigate shooting that left 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead.
Authorities said Saturday that officials performed live-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. He had received several gunshot wounds.
Police say a person of interest in the shooting has been detained, but the circumstances that led up to it are still under investigation.
Officials didn't immediately identify the victim.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin demonstrators protest Trump immigration policies
- Silver Alert issued after Madison man with dementia, epilepsy goes missing
- Stretch of I-39 crashes delay travel times between Beloit and Stoughton
- Multiple people hurt in crash in Lone Rock
- Milwaukee police investigate shooting that left 1 dead
- Woman sips stolen wine at Starbucks, police say