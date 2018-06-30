News

Milwaukee police investigate shooting that left 1 dead

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 10:46 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 10:46 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead.

Authorities said Saturday that officials performed live-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. He had received several gunshot wounds.

Police say a person of interest in the shooting has been detained, but the circumstances that led up to it are still under investigation.

Officials didn't immediately identify the victim.

