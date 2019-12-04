Milwaukee police find woman, baby dead, malnourished boy

Courtesy Milwaukee PD

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have found the bodies of a 24-year-old woman and a 3-month-old boy in an apartment on the city's north side.

Police also found a malnourished 3-year-old boy inside the apartment Wednesday. Police were called just before noon and found the woman and baby dead inside the apartment. Paramedics took the 3-year-old to a hospital.

The Journal Sentinel reports the boy's condition was not available. The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office says autopsies are scheduled Thursday. Police and the medical examiner's office are investigating.

