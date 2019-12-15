Milwaukee officer, four others injured after police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a Milwaukee police officer was injured along with four other people after a car chase ended in a crash.

Police say a marked squad car tried to stop a reckless driver when the driver fled, starting the pursuit.

Police say the chase ended when the suspect crashed the car at an intersection at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Four people in the suspect's car were injured, but they're expected to survive.

The officer who was hurt suffered a minor injury that was treated at a hospital

