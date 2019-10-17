LIVE NOW

Milwaukee officer buys new car seats for mother he pulled over

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 01:33 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 02:27 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A woman is thanking a Milwaukee police officer for showing kindness to her family.

Officer Kevin Zimmerman pulled Andrella Jackson over when he noticed her children were not properly restrained in her vehicle.

The officer issued Jackson a citation but also bought two car seats and other goodies for her daughters.

Jackson posted about the incident on Facebook, saying her family appreciated the gesture.

