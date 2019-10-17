Milwaukee officer buys new car seats for mother he pulled over

MILWAUKEE - A woman is thanking a Milwaukee police officer for showing kindness to her family.

Officer Kevin Zimmerman pulled Andrella Jackson over when he noticed her children were not properly restrained in her vehicle.

The officer issued Jackson a citation but also bought two car seats and other goodies for her daughters.

Jackson posted about the incident on Facebook, saying her family appreciated the gesture.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.