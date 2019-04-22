UW-Madison alum among victims in Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
DENVER - The mother of a former University of Wisconsin-Madison student says that he was among the hundreds killed in the attacks in Sri Lanka.
Dieter Kowalski's mother, Inge Kowalski, told The Associated Press Monday by phone from Madison, Wisconsin, that she is working with the U.S. embassy to bring her son's body back to the United States.
Suicide bombers carried out the coordinated bombings Sunday in churches and luxury hotels in the Indian Ocean nation. More than 200 people died.
Kowalski was a senior leader of the operational technical services team for Pearson, an international educational company.
Pearson CEO John Fallon said in a statement that the 40-year-old Kowalski had just arrived at his Colombo hotel when he was killed in an explosion.
Fallon said Kowalski was big-hearted and known for helping to figure out the most challenging engineering problems.
Kowalski is originally from Milwaukee, but was living in Denver, WTMJ-TV reported. According to his LinkedIn profile, Kowalski graduated from UW-Madison in 2001.
