UW-Madison alum among victims in Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

DENVER - The mother of a former University of Wisconsin-Madison student says that he was among the hundreds killed in the attacks in Sri Lanka.

Dieter Kowalski's mother, Inge Kowalski, told The Associated Press Monday by phone from Madison, Wisconsin, that she is working with the U.S. embassy to bring her son's body back to the United States.

Suicide bombers carried out the coordinated bombings Sunday in churches and luxury hotels in the Indian Ocean nation. More than 200 people died.

Kowalski was a senior leader of the operational technical services team for Pearson, an international educational company.

Pearson CEO John Fallon said in a statement that the 40-year-old Kowalski had just arrived at his Colombo hotel when he was killed in an explosion.

Fallon said Kowalski was big-hearted and known for helping to figure out the most challenging engineering problems.

Kowalski is originally from Milwaukee, but was living in Denver, WTMJ-TV reported. According to his LinkedIn profile, Kowalski graduated from UW-Madison in 2001.

18 Photos CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. Attacks hit Sri Lanka on Easter CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] Stringer/Getty Images More than 200 people were dead and hundreds more injured on Easter after a series of explosions in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] CNN Video More than 200 people were killed on Easter Sunday in bombings in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] Stringer/Getty Images Sri Lankan officials inspect St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of Colombo, after multiple explosions targeting churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. [ + - ] Stringer/Getty Images Sri Lankan security forces secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after an explosion hit St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade on April 21, 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. [ + - ] Stringer/Getty Images Sri Lankan officials inspect St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of Colombo, after multiple explosions targeting churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. [ + - ] Stringer/Getty Images Sri Lankan officials inspect St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of Colombo, after multiple explosions targeting churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. [ + - ] Stringer/Getty Images Sri Lankan security standing guard outside St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of Colombo, after multiple explosions targeting churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. [ + - ] Stringer/Getty Images Sri Lankan security forces secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after an explosion hit St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade on April 21, 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. [ + - ] Stringer/Getty Images Sri Lankan security forces secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after an explosion hit St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade on April 21, 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. [ + - ] CNN Video Emotions run high after bombings kill more than 200 in Sri Lanka. [ + - ] SLRC via CNN Damage can be seen at a church after at least five explosions hit churches and hotels in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Easter Sunday. [ + - ] SLRC via CNN Damage can be seen at a church after at least five explosions hit churches and hotels in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Easter Sunday. [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.