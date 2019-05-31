Milwaukee mulls $400K offer to Bucks player to settle suit
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee wants to offer Bucks guard Sterling Brown $400,000 to settle his lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force when they used a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation.
The Journal Sentinel reports that the city's Common Council has scheduled a June 10 vote on whether to extend the offer. City attorneys are asking officials to authorize it.
Brown filed a federal lawsuit last year that also accuses police of targeting him because he's black. There's no indication that Brown would accept such an offer.
Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Documents: Family of Madison woman killed in police response settles for $4.25 million
- What Illinois' legalization of recreational marijuana could mean for the state line
- Wisconsin Army National Guard wins Pentagon environmental award
- Adams-Friendship high school parent alleges teacher sexually harassed daughter
- Court orders Rastafari house founders to stay away from church, THC for personal use
- MPD Burglary Crime Unit helps man find his beloved golf clubs