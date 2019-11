Milwaukee Mayor denounces acid attack as hate crime

Getty

MILWAUKEE - The mayor of Milwaukee says an acid attack on a Latino American citizen is a horrific hate crime that should never have occurred.

Democratic Mayor Tom Barrett said Monday that he looks at the crime in the context of the current political climate in the country in which President Donald Trump "seems to try to create more division" among citizens.

Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face after he was confronted by a man outside a restaurant Friday night who he says told him he didn't belong in the country and threw acid from a container.

Surveillance video shows Villalaz stumbling away from the suspect, who police say is white.



