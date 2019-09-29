Milwaukee man shot, killed while driving

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting where a 50-year-old man was killed while driving his car.

Police say the shooting happened at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday. WTMJ-TV reports police are searching for suspects.

Police say the victim was driving when he was shot and crashed his car. It happened north of downtown near the Sherman Park neighborhood. The man's name has not been released.

