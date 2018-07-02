Milwaukee man charged in fire that killed grandparents
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is accused of setting a May 14 house fire that killed his grandparents.
The complaint filed Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court charges 23-year-old Darren Carter with two counts of felony murder in the deaths of 74-year-old Iris Carter and 71-year-old Willie Carter. Darren Carter faces more than 80 years in prison.
Darren Carter told investigators he started the fire after an argument with his grandfather, during which time his grandfather pulled a gun on him. Carter said he left the house and returned with lighter fluid to set it on fire.
Investigators originally classified the cause of the fire as unknown, possibly due to an electrical problem originating in the basement.
It wasn't clear if Carter has an attorney.
