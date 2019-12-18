Milwaukee Bucks host basketball game at Racine Correctional Institution

PHOTOS: Bucks host 'Play for Justice' basketball game Nick Monroe (Milwaukee Bucks) Nick Monroe (Milwaukee Bucks) Nick Monroe (Milwaukee Bucks) Nick Monroe (Milwaukee Bucks) Nick Monroe (Milwaukee Bucks) Nick Monroe (Milwaukee Bucks) Nick Monroe (Milwaukee Bucks) Nick Monroe (Milwaukee Bucks) The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with REPRESENT JUSTICE campaign, hosted a basketball game Tuesday at the Racine Correctional Institution, according to a release.



Members of the coaching staff suited up to play with incarcerated individuals with Bucks players serving as honorary coaches. Bucks players who attended the event included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Kyle Korver and D.J. Wilson. Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, Bucks General Manager Jon Horst, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry, Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes also attended.

Families of the incarcerated individuals and other residents of Racine attended. Before the game, players, coaches and members of the REPRESENT JUSTICE campaign, who are formerly incarcerated, sat down with currently incarcerated individuals for an hour-long facilitated conversation.

The event was part of the Play for Justice initiative by the REPRESENT JUSTICE Campaign, which brings together NBA teams and incarcerated individuals.

"Our organization strongly believes in engaging in community-building conversations to shed light on tough subjects such as criminal justice reform," Feigin said. "We are proud to participate in the Play for Justice initiative to give incarcerated individuals the platform to communicate their experiences, as well as to create hope for a positive future."

The Bucks will host "Team Up for Change" with the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 10, 2020, at Fiserv Forum. The event is a daylong summit to address social injustice.

