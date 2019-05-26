Milwaukee Bucks eliminated from NBA playoffs after losing game 6 of Eastern Conference finals

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TORONTO - The Milwaukee Bucks fall to the Toronto Raptors in game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals 100 to 94.

This is the fourth win in a row for the Raptors in the series.

The Bucks started out strong in the first quarter in Toronto, but had difficulty the rest of the game.

