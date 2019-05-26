Milwaukee Bucks eliminated from NBA playoffs after losing game 6 of Eastern Conference finals
TORONTO - The Milwaukee Bucks fall to the Toronto Raptors in game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals 100 to 94.
This is the fourth win in a row for the Raptors in the series.
The Bucks started out strong in the first quarter in Toronto, but had difficulty the rest of the game.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- As water parks open for season, climate predictions show potentially cool, rainy summer
- One person dead after Rock County Sheriff's Office makes water rescue on Yahara River
- How late you're allowed to enter Madison bars could soon be changing
- Oregon man wins gold medal in international archery competition
- Report: Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Howard Moore loses wife, daughter in car accident
- Formerly homeless Milwaukee student to attend UW Madison as presidential scholar