Milwaukee Brewers honor fallen MPD officer with jersey, locker

The Milwaukee Brewers have set up a locker in their new Phoenix clubhouse dedicated to fallen Officer Matthew Rittner, according to WTMJ.

Rittner was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday while executing a search warrant on Milwaukee's south side.

The Brewers set up a locker in their new Spring Training clubhouse in memory of Matthew Rittner, the Milwaukee Police Department officer killed in the line of duty last week. pic.twitter.com/hCUEekIEr5 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 13, 2019

Numerous businesses and community members have stepped up to honor the late officer and his dedication to serving with Milwaukee Police Department for 17 years as well as completing two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Marines.

Rittner and his wife got married at Miller Park.

Public visitation and funeral services will be held in Oak Creek Wednesday, followed by a procession.

