Milton man dies after being run over by bulldozer

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Milton man died after being run over by a bulldozer Sunday evening.

The Rock County Sheriff's Department responded to the 8200 block of North Bowers Lake Road in Milton Township at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was run over by a bulldozer.

Officials said an Edgerton man, 30, was driving the bulldozer, doing some excavating work at the poroperty. He was believed to be working alone.

When officers arrived, the man was found unresponsive with no signs of life.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene.

A death investigation is ongoing, but at this time Sergeant Pete Falk said it is currently considered a "tragic accident."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.