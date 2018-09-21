Milton Library awarded Library of the Year by WLA

MILTON, Wis. - The Milton Library was named the Wisconsin Library Association's library of the year Friday for its growth as a community center.

According to a press release, the library's increase in programming and community partnerships helped propel its "outstanding contributions to libraries and librarianship."

The library has expanded its programming from 299 programs in 2015 to 467 in 2017. Program attendance increased 70 percent during that time period, officials said. The library also worked to include a diversity of programming, including STEM workshops and community-led events.

In addition, community partnerships were a factor that earned Milton Library the title. The library connected with local organizations and businesses to plan programming. Support from the community resulted in a large list of donors to the library's renovations.

The Wisconsin Library Association also pointed to the library's staff development as a factor in the decision.

The library was nominated for the award by a group including its state representative, a teen board member and patrons.