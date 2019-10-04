Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Milton High School students punished after allegedly making offensive symbol on gym floor Milton High School students punished after allegedly making offensive symbol on gym floor

MILTON, Wis. - Several students at Milton High School are facing punishment after allegedly making an "offensive symbol" on the school's gym floor on Monday.

In a written statement by interim superintendent Richard Dahman, the district has taken measures to discipline the students involved.

Dahman refused to comment on what the offensive symbol made by the students was, or explain the punishment the students would be receiving.

Football coach Rodney Wedig confirmed that at least one of his players would be suspended for the team's upcoming game.

"We are confident that our school and district administration have promptly investigated this incident and addressed it with the students in accordance with our policies," said Dahman in an email to parents in the district.

