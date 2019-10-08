News

Miller Park trading Fridays for restaurant to be named later

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are making a trade in left field, but this time, they're getting a "restaurant to be named later."

Officials with the team announced Tuesday the long-running Friday's Front Row Sports Grill will close in early December to make way for a new restaurant. 

The restaurant will be named Restaurant To Be Named Later, a nod at the many "player to be named later" trades that occur during the season. 

The team announced the change with a video showing longtime Brewers' broadcaster Bob Uecker struggling to come up with a name for the restaurant.

 

 

It will take over Friday's location in the park's left-field corner and will continue to be open year-round. Officials said the restaurant will be remodeled with a new look and feature classic Wisconsin fare. 

The restaurant is expected to be open in mid-January. 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


