Miller Park trading Fridays for restaurant to be named later

MILWUAKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: A general view of the exterior of Miller Park before Game 7 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, October, 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are making a trade in left field, but this time, they're getting a "restaurant to be named later."

Officials with the team announced Tuesday the long-running Friday's Front Row Sports Grill will close in early December to make way for a new restaurant.

The restaurant will be named Restaurant To Be Named Later, a nod at the many "player to be named later" trades that occur during the season.

The team announced the change with a video showing longtime Brewers' broadcaster Bob Uecker struggling to come up with a name for the restaurant.

It will take over Friday's location in the park's left-field corner and will continue to be open year-round. Officials said the restaurant will be remodeled with a new look and feature classic Wisconsin fare.

The restaurant is expected to be open in mid-January.

