Miller, Coors compete to give free beer to the winning team's city

MILWAUKEE - As the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies go head-to-head in the National League Division Series, their respective city breweries are squaring off to give the winning team's city free beer.

Milwaukee's Miller Brewing Company and Denver's Coors Brewing Company are participating in what some are calling the Beer Series, which pits the No. 2-selling beer against the No. 3.

If the Brewers win, fans in Milwaukee will get a free beer at participating bars on Oct. 12. If the Rockies win, fans in Denver will get a free beer at participating bars on Oct. 12. Ladies, gents: Strap in for the #BeerSeries.



Also, there's free beer. We mean it. FREE BEER! To the winners go the spoils. Read on. https://t.co/rkR2k9usPW — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) October 4, 2018

"While Miller Brewing and Coors Brewing work together to provide great beer to fans everywhere, there’s nothing wrong with a friendly rivalry, especially when the fans are the true winners,” said Adam Dettman, director of brand experience for MillerCoors, which owns both breweries.

Both breweries also provide the names for baseball stadiums in their respective cities (Miller Park in Milwaukee and Coors Field in Denver). Each city has had a long history of brewing.

Miller Brewery opened in 1855. Coors Brewing opened in 1873 in Golden, Colorado.

“Coors Field and Miller Park are our namesake stadiums in our brewery hometowns, which makes this series even more exciting,” Dettman said. “This is a great chance for us to celebrate with them and our fans in both cities.”