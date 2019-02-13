Millenials flock to Wisconsin cities that offer more public transportation, bike paths

FreeImages.com/Luka Rister

MADISON, Wis. - Millennials say every Wisconsin city should offer more public transportation, pedestrian crossings and bike paths.

A state nonprofit surveyed more than 600 college students on two dozen campuses around the state, and found young people prefer transportation other than cars.

Those resources could also influence their decision on where to work and live after graduation.

The report says Madison, La Crosse and Eau Claire are communities offering the most nondriving options. Those cities are also attracting young people at higher rates than other cities in Wisconsin.

"Young people are seeking out vibrant communities that are connecting by high-quality walking, biking and public transportation systems," organizer Emma Fischer said. "In order to attract and retain young people that Wisconsin needs to thrive and to create communities that are better for everyone, we need to dramatically increase our investments in good, non-driving options"

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.