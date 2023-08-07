Madison
BELOIT, Wis. -- Miles of city streets are set to be resurfaced in Beloit beginning next month, the Public Works Department said Monday.
The work comes after a contract was approved by the Beloit City Council last month. Information on project timing and potential road closures will be announced at a later date.
The following segments of road will be resurfaced:
West Side:
• Knollview Drive
• Laurel Drive from Linway Drive to Masters Street
• Lenox Avenue from Division Street to Townline Avenue
• Mary Street from Liberty Avenue to Merrill Street
• Merrill Street from Bittle Street to Division Street
• North Street from McKinley Avenue to Garfield Avenue
• Oak Street from Middle Street to Liberty Avenue
• Portland Avenue from McKinley Avenue to Hackett Street
• Ridgeland Avenue
• Ritsher Street from Portland Avenue to Merrill Street
• Townline Avenue from Burton Avenue to Whipple Street
• Trush Court
• Division Street from Euclid Avenue to Fairfax Avenue
• Division Street from Mildred Street to Liberty Avenue
• Forest Avenue from Townline Avenue to Frederick Street
• Cleveland Street from Highland Avenue to Kenwood Avenue
East Side
• Mason Road from Prairie Avenue to Skyline Drive
• Moccasin Trail from Shopiere Road to Bootmaker Drive
• Newfield Drive
• Jean Ellen Drive
• Glen Avenue from Bayliss Avenue to Henry Avenue
• Spruce Street from Bayliss Avenue to Henry Avenue
• Summit Avenue from Dewey Avenue to Fayette Avenue
• Manchester Street from Dearborn Street to Stateline Road
• Wood Drive from Carolyn Drive to Post Road
• Carolyn Drive from Wood Drive to Butlin Drive
• Butlin Drive from Carolyn Drive to Post Road
• Fuller Drive from Cranston Road to Fuller Parkway
• Booker Street from Athletic Avenue to Broad Street
• Chapin Street from Church Street to Park Avenue
• Field Crest Court
• Bee Lane from South Lathers Road to Finn Road
