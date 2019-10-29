Mifflin, Few Street fires ruled accidental, fire investigators say

MADISON, Wis. - Fire investigators have ruled the fire that affected two houses on the corner of Mifflin and Few streets Saturday night an accident.

Officials said damages are estimated to be $300,000.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to control the fire, according to an incident report.

