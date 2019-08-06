Midwest Express to return with nonstop flights from Milwaukee

WDJT Midwest Express

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A former Wisconsin-based airline will return to the skies with nonstop service from Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport.

On Monday, officials with the recently revived Midwest Express said they have signed an agreement with the Portland, Maine-based Elite Airways. Elite Airways will provide aircraft and flight crews while Midwest Express reestablishes itself.

Midwest Express officials said they are researching business and community needs to determine their initial routes and flight times. They expect to release that information within the coming weeks.

While Elite Airways provides aircraft and crews, Midwest Express will focus on building a reservation system as well as customer service operations and in-flight amenities.

Midwest Express was founded in Oak Creek, Wis. in 1984 and eventually grew to serve 28 airports in 27 destinations in the United States. The airline became well-known for its in-flight cookies and its "Best Care In The Air" slogan.

In 2010, the airline merged with Frontier Airlines and ended its operations as Midwest Express.

In 2017, a group of investors began efforts to relaunch the airline and eventually set up headquarters at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

