Midtown Police Station opens doors

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department's new Midtown Station opened Sunday, and officers are already settling in.

The building, which is at the intersection of Westmoorland Avenue and Mineral Point Road, is the hub of the new midtown police district. Along with featuring unique architectural details to fit into the neighborhood, the station will serve officers in completing their new duties.

The midtown police district took on geographic portions and responsibilities from the south, west and central districts. According to officials, this was done to better serve area neighborhoods and their distinct needs.

The South Police District Looks Different: The Midtown Police District is now open. As a result, other poli https://t.co/5DI1YNeCWi — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) September 10, 2018

Officials said that residents can expect to see increased community policing support and mental health officers that will augment the services police offer in the area.

"The one area they will see fairly quickly is more traffic enforcement," said Capt. Jay Lengfeld. "That's going to be one of the priorities of our community policing team here in the midtown district because that's the number one concern of the citizens who live here."

According to officials, the building still needs some finishing touches like landscaping and minor decorations, but the space is already serving them well.