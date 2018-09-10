Midtown Police Station opens doors
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department's new Midtown Station opened Sunday, and officers are already settling in.
The building, which is at the intersection of Westmoorland Avenue and Mineral Point Road, is the hub of the new midtown police district. Along with featuring unique architectural details to fit into the neighborhood, the station will serve officers in completing their new duties.
The midtown police district took on geographic portions and responsibilities from the south, west and central districts. According to officials, this was done to better serve area neighborhoods and their distinct needs.
The South Police District Looks Different: The Midtown Police District is now open. As a result, other poli https://t.co/5DI1YNeCWi— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) September 10, 2018
Officials said that residents can expect to see increased community policing support and mental health officers that will augment the services police offer in the area.
"The one area they will see fairly quickly is more traffic enforcement," said Capt. Jay Lengfeld. "That's going to be one of the priorities of our community policing team here in the midtown district because that's the number one concern of the citizens who live here."
According to officials, the building still needs some finishing touches like landscaping and minor decorations, but the space is already serving them well.
Local And Regional News
- $1 million in property damage and $2 million in crop damage experienced in Marquette County
- Man awaiting trial for making meth arrested for manufacturing in same home, officials say
- Woman shares story of loss, speaks out on World Suicide Prevention Day
- Columbia County man faces 3 counts of child abuse, admits to shooting children with needle darts
- Midtown Police Station opens doors
- DOT: Highway 12 at Interstate 39/90/94 to be closed 4 nights