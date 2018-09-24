Middleton students host "die-in" at state capitol to protest gun laws
MADISON, Wis. - Protesters met at the capitol on Sunday to leave a message for lawmakers: We need more laws on guns.
The group brought in state lawmakers to speak to the crowd, then they held what they call a "die in."
They lay on the ground while one organizer read the names of people killed by gun violence.
Afterward, they wrote notes to Gov. Walker about why gun control matters, and they stuck them on his door.
Lauren Dahler, one of the organizers of the protest, said this is so important following a week with two shootings in the area.
“We've never really thought about anything happening so close to home,” Dahler said. “Now that something has, I think it's time for our elected officials to take action. We've been trying to get them to listen to us and now is finally the time they need to listen to us.”
The organizers said a lot of times after these shootings, the gun control argument tends to focus on mass shootings, but they said they want to highlight all gun violence, like accidental discharges and domestic violence.
William Polster stood outside waiting for the protest to be over. He believes the country needs looser gun laws, and he and his friends went to the protest to offer another perspective if anyone wanted it.
“They keep lying,” he said about the statistics the organizers gave during speeches. “They believe their lies. That doesn’t help anyone with coming up with a solution.”
He said he does agree with the group on one thing: There is a problem with gun violence in this country. However, he said the way to fix it is to make it easier for more people to own guns.
