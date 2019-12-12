Middleton school district identifies, suspends students involved with social media threats

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District announced Thursday that the students involved with making threats against the high schools on social media earlier this week have been identified and suspended.

The Middleton Police Department said three students were identified. The news release said Jakob D. Ripp, 17, of Middleton, faces a tentative charge of unlawful use of computerized communications systems.

Two 16-year-old students will also have charges referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office as a party to the crime.

"This has been a trying week for our students, families and staff,'' Superintendent Dana Monogue said. "The work our staff has done to support students, our families and one another has been exemplary. We are fortunate to work in a District with so many caring people. We are also so appreciative of the efforts of the Middleton Police Department. Their investigators have been in regular contact with us and kept us informed of developments throughout. And the extra officers they assigned to our schools the past two days hopefully provided some reassurances to everyone in our school community.''

