Middleton hopes residents will weigh in on search for next police chief

MIDDLETON, Wis. - City leaders in Middleton are asking residents to take a survey regarding the search for the community's next police chief.

Residents are asked to share what types of traits and characteristics they believe are important in a chief of police.

You can find a link to the survey by clicking here.

Middleton's current police chief, Chuck Foulke, is retiring at the beginning of next year after more than 30 years of public service. He was recently honored with a Hometown Hero Award for the State Assembly.

