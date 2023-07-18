Madison
Middleton Police Generic 2 Jpg 5307447 Ver1 0 1024x576
Digital Producer
MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Middleton police are searching for a man who they said robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint Saturday night.
Police said the teen was walking near the intersection of North Gateway Street and Charing Cross Lane just after 10 p.m. when a man emerged from some bushes, displayed a gun and demanded her wallet.
The teen was not injured. Police said the man ran from the scene in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man is described as a thin black man in his 30's, about six feet tall with cornrow-style hair and a short beard. He was wearing long black pants and a plain black t-shirt.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Middleton police at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at p3tips.com
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.