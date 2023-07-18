Dispatch: Middleton police respond to ‘officer-involved crash’ on Century Avenue

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Middleton police are searching for a man who they said robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police said the teen was walking near the intersection of North Gateway Street and Charing Cross Lane just after 10 p.m. when a man emerged from some bushes, displayed a gun and demanded her wallet.