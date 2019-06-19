Middleton police look for missing 9-year-old girl

Middleton Police Department De'Asia Lackey

Middleton Police Department De'Asia Lackey

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.

De'Asia Lackey is missing out of the 6200 block of Maywood Avenue. She hasn't been seen since about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Lackey is described as a black girl with afro-style hair, police said. She weighs about 111 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jean shorts and gray sneakers. She had a black string backpack.

Anyone with information about Lackey's location is asked to call 911 or the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.