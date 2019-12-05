Middleton police look for information about AT&T Store robbers
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police are looking for information about burglary suspects associated with a forced entry at an AT&T Store on Nov. 29.
According to an incident report, two people broke a window to enter the AT&T Store on Deming Way around 4:20 a.m.
Officials said the robbers tried to enter another room in the store, but were not able to. A third person involved is being considered a "lookout" by police.
Police said they were in the store for about one minute before they drove off.
The report said one person was wearing light or gray pants, a black hoodie, a face cover, gloves and gray shoes. A second person was wearing all black or dark clothing, a face cover and carrying some type of dark bag or backpack. A third person was wearing black pants, a dark zip-up sweatshirt and was carrying a light-colored bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact a Middleton detective at 608-824-7326 or the tip line at 608-824-7304.
