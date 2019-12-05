LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 5

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Middleton police look for information about AT&T Store robbers

By:

Posted: Dec 05, 2019 05:00 PM CST

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 05:00 PM CST

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police are looking for information about burglary suspects associated with a forced entry at an AT&T Store on Nov. 29. 

According to an incident report, two people broke a window to enter the AT&T Store on Deming Way around 4:20 a.m. 

Officials said the robbers tried to enter another room in the store, but were not able to. A third person involved is being considered a "lookout" by police. 

Police said they were in the store for about one minute before they drove off. 

The report said one person was wearing light or gray pants, a black hoodie, a face cover, gloves and gray shoes. A second person was wearing all black or dark clothing, a face cover and carrying some type of dark bag or backpack. A third person was wearing black pants, a dark zip-up sweatshirt and was carrying a light-colored bag. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact a Middleton detective at 608-824-7326 or the tip line at 608-824-7304. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration