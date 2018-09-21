All deputies, officers who fired at WTS Paradigm active shooter identified

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office are identifying the four first responders who fired their weapons during the WTS Paradigm active shooter incident Wednesday.

Anthony Tong, the shooter, died from his injuries after exchanging fire with two Middleton Police Department officers and two Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to separate news releases from the Middleton Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office, officers Richard O’Connor and Tyler Loether and deputies David Lambrecht and Matthew Earll are on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

O’Connor has been with the Middleton Police Department since 1998. He is assigned to day shift patrol and is a former school resource officer at Middleton High School. He is also a member of the Middleton police training team, a state certified firearms instructor and an active shooter response trainer and less-lethal tactics instructor.

Loether has been with the department since 2012. He is the current school resource officer at Middleton High School. He is also a member of the Middleton police training team.

Lambrecht, 49, has been with the Sheriff's Office for 21 years and is currently assigned to the traffic team.

Earll, 46, has been with Sheriff's Office for 11 years and is currently assigned to child support enforcement.

Tong, 43, shot three coworkers who remain in the hospital. Two of the patients are in good condition and one is in fair condition.

According to the search warrant for 9738 Gilded Cider Boulevard, police confiscated hundreds of rounds of ammunition, gun accessories, computers and several filing cabinets from Tong's home Wednesday night.

An affidavit from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, filed in 2004 in Minnehaha County obtained by News 3 indicates Tong’s concealed carry permit was revoked in 2004. According to the court documents, police had contact with Sioux Falls police when officers were investigating a disabled fire alarm. Police found Tong had dismantled all the electrically powered elements in his apartment on ceilings and walls, including ceiling fans, lights and smoke detectors.