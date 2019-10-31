Middleton Police dress up K9 in Packers jersey
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Who said all Halloween costumes have to be scary?
The Middleton Police Department posted a photo on Facebook Thursday night of K9 Szeci decked out in a Packers jersey before the police headed out to monitor trick-or-treating in Middleton.
Happy Halloween!
