Middleton Police dress up K9 in Packers jersey

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Who said all Halloween costumes have to be scary?

The Middleton Police Department posted a photo on Facebook Thursday night of K9 Szeci decked out in a Packers jersey before the police headed out to monitor trick-or-treating in Middleton.

Happy Halloween!

