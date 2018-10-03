Middleton Police Department seeks donations for 'dual purpose' K-9

Middleton Police Department Officer Howard Statz (left) will be leading the new K9 program.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The city of Middleton Police Department is seeking donations to fund a new "dual purpose" K-9 to serve the department and citizens as a whole.

According to a release, the police department decided that a dual-purpose K-9 would be the best choice for its needs after rigorous research.

The K-9 will be involved with community relations, officer and citizen safety, tracking, evidence location and narcotics detection.

Funds can be donated to the project in several ways. Checks can be made out to "MiCOPP K-9 FUNDRAISING ACCT" and mailed to the Middleton Police Department, Attn: K-9 Officer, 7341 Donna Dr., Middleton, WI 53562.

Donations can also be made in person at Monona State Bank locations.

Meetings can also be scheduled with K-9 Officer Howard Statz at hstatz@ci.middleton.wi.us or his supervisor, Sgt. Scott Moen at smoen@ci.middleton.wi.us.

Additional fundraising events will occur in the coming weeks and months.

"Thank you for your consideration, we are excited for this opportunity and are confident that the police K-9 will help the department continue to provide a high level of police services to the fine citizens of our great city." the release said.