Middleton Police Department launches first K-9 program

Middleton Police Department Officer Howard Statz (left) will be leading the new K-9 program.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department announced Tuesday the creation of the department's first K-9 program.

According to a Facebook post, Officer Howard Statz is going to be the department's first K-9 handler starting Oct. 15.

Statz will start fundraising to cover the expenses of the program. The police department says it hopes the program will be funded by the community.