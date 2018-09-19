News

Middleton Police Department launches first K-9 program

Howard Statz is first K-9 handler

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 09:00 AM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department announced Tuesday the creation of the department's first K-9 program.

According to a Facebook post, Officer Howard Statz is going to be the department's first K-9 handler starting Oct. 15.

Statz will start fundraising to cover the expenses of the program. The police department says it hopes the program will be funded by the community.

