Middleton Police Department launches first K-9 program
Howard Statz is first K-9 handler
MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department announced Tuesday the creation of the department's first K-9 program.
According to a Facebook post, Officer Howard Statz is going to be the department's first K-9 handler starting Oct. 15.
Statz will start fundraising to cover the expenses of the program. The police department says it hopes the program will be funded by the community.
