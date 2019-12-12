Middleton police chief to retire Friday after four decades of service

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The average American holds 12 different jobs in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Charles Foulke, Middleton's outgoing chief of police, had held nine, all in the Middleton Police Department.

His nearly 40-year career of public service ends Friday, which the Middleton City Council has declared "Chuck Foulke Day."

Foulke began as an intern at the Middleton Police Department in the summer of 1980. Since then, he has moved up the ranks, serving as a captain, lieutenant, detective sergeant, sergeant, detective, school resource officer, patrol officer and dispatcher.

Chief Foulke served as a member of the International Chiefs of Police Association, the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association, FBI National Academy Association and Middleton Youth Commission.

He also led Middleton through the 2018 workplace shooting at Paradigm.

Foulke notified the City Council of his intent to step down over the summer, so it would have time to find a replacement. The council hopes to have a new chief named by January.

Congratulations, Chief Foulke!

