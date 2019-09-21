News

Middleton Police Chief receives Hometown Hero Award

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:09 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:09 PM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton's police chief is still coming down from a sugar-fueled surprise Friday morning.

Representative Diane Hesselbein and Hurts Donuts surprised Chief Charles Foulke with a Hometown Hero Award from the state assembly. 

Thursday was the one-year anniversary of a workplace shooting in Middleton. Police shot and killed the gunman, and no other lives were lost.

The chief will be formally honored during a ceremony next month at the Wisconsin State Capitol. 

