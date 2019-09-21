Middleton Police Chief receives Hometown Hero Award

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton's police chief is still coming down from a sugar-fueled surprise Friday morning.

Representative Diane Hesselbein and Hurts Donuts surprised Chief Charles Foulke with a Hometown Hero Award from the state assembly.

Thursday was the one-year anniversary of a workplace shooting in Middleton. Police shot and killed the gunman, and no other lives were lost.

The chief will be formally honored during a ceremony next month at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.