Middleton Police Chief receives Hometown Hero Award
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton's police chief is still coming down from a sugar-fueled surprise Friday morning.
Representative Diane Hesselbein and Hurts Donuts surprised Chief Charles Foulke with a Hometown Hero Award from the state assembly.
Thursday was the one-year anniversary of a workplace shooting in Middleton. Police shot and killed the gunman, and no other lives were lost.
The chief will be formally honored during a ceremony next month at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
